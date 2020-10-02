1/1
Lloyd Ferreira
1944 - 2020
Lloyd R. Ferreira
Lloyd, age 76, of Ceres, passed away September 23, 2020. He was born in Gustine, CA to Joseph and Rose Ferreira of Hilmar, CA on Janaury 29, 1944. Lloyd graduated from Hilmar High School. He married Diana Bye on October 4, 1984.
Lloyd had a career in management at Georgia Pacific and was a small business owner for Ferreira's Pools R Clean. He had a passion for baseball, senior softball and bowling. He was a sports enthusiast and avid San Francisco 49er and San Francisco Giants fan. He also enjoyed being a soccer referee.
Lloyd is survived by his wife of 36 years Diana, children Melissa (Ferreira) Gaffaney, Matthew Joy, Kevin Ferreira and Kirk Ferreira; grandchildren Gavin and Madison Gaffaney, Felix, Sadie and Jaden Joy, Kirk Jr. and Kayla Ferreira; great grandchild Paxton Lloyd Gaffaney; sister Adeline Clementino and many nieces and nephews.
Lloyd touched the lives of many people with his kindness and huge heart. He was the man who would do anything for anybody. He was known for his sense of humor and kept everyone in stitches. His love of animals was unprecedented. His cats were his pride and joy.
Due to COVID restrictions there will be no formal service. We will continue to remember and cherish Lloyd (Dad, VuVu, Grandpa, Husband, Brother, and Beloved Friend) for who he was in our lives.
The Family suggests a donation to Alzheimer/Dementia Center www.adsc-modesto.org
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Modesto Bee from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Funeral Home
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
2098830411
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lakewood Funeral Home
