Lloyd Wesley Riggs

November 20, 1952-April 12, 2019

Lloyd Riggs passed away peacefully from a five year battle with cancer, with his wife of 34 years and children at his side at Alexander Cohen Hospice House in Hughson, CA at the age of 66.

Lloyd lived most of his 66 hears in Modesto, CA, although he was born in Glendale CA to his parents, Lilly (Johannesen) Huff and Earl Riggs, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife Kathy of Modesto, son Kevin of Denair, and daughter Kaitlyn of Alameda. He is also survived by his sisters Frances (Steve) Lay of Ripon, and Emily (Randy) Walker of Modesto, and numerous nieces and nephews and beloved canine companions Sami and Libby.

Lloyd graduated from Thomas Downey High in 1970 and then was hired as a Trailways driver in the mid 1970's, before going on to W.H. Breshears as a gasoliine and diesel driver until his retirement in 2014.

Lloyd excelled in his hobbies of racing mororcycles, camping, boating and enjoying life in his RV with family and friends. Besides his hobbies, Lloyds's humor was renown to all who knew him. There was always a dry comment or witty joke that accompanied him in exchanges with loved ones and friends. Everyone who knew and met Lloyd admired and respected him for his satirical reserve.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, 95356, or SPCA of Stanslaus, 4733 Yosemite Blvd., Modesto 95357. Lloyd's life will be celebrated with family and friends at a later date.

