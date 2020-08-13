Lloyd J. Serpa
Aug 7, 1939 - Aug 4, 2020
Lloyd Serpa 80 passed away in Turlock on Tuesday August 4th. Lloyd was born to John and Josephine Serpa on August 7th 1939. He was the youngest of 4 children.
He grew up in Hughson before moving to Turlock where he lived with Janice his partner for 36 years. He enjoyed as a young man camping, fishing, and billiard's and played baseball well into his 40's as he got older he loved going to the casinos. Lloyd worked for Louis Rich Poultry before going to Foster Farms Poultry.
He is preceded in death by this parents John and Josephine, siblings sister Elayne and brother Ralph and survived by a sister Edna and 4 children Ginger (Gary) Whatley, Tony (Mary) Serpa, Christina (Jeff) Baker and Susan (Travis) Whitehouse and 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. And he loved Janice's children and grandchildren
Arrangements are being made by Eaton Family Funeral Home. No Services, donations can be made to the American Heart Association
P.O. Box 742030 Los Angeles CA. 90071-2030 or www.heart.org/donate www.cvobituaries.com