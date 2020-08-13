1/1
LlOyd Serpa
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LlOyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lloyd J. Serpa
Aug 7, 1939 - Aug 4, 2020
Lloyd Serpa 80 passed away in Turlock on Tuesday August 4th. Lloyd was born to John and Josephine Serpa on August 7th 1939. He was the youngest of 4 children.

He grew up in Hughson before moving to Turlock where he lived with Janice his partner for 36 years. He enjoyed as a young man camping, fishing, and billiard's and played baseball well into his 40's as he got older he loved going to the casinos. Lloyd worked for Louis Rich Poultry before going to Foster Farms Poultry.

He is preceded in death by this parents John and Josephine, siblings sister Elayne and brother Ralph and survived by a sister Edna and 4 children Ginger (Gary) Whatley, Tony (Mary) Serpa, Christina (Jeff) Baker and Susan (Travis) Whitehouse and 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. And he loved Janice's children and grandchildren

Arrangements are being made by Eaton Family Funeral Home. No Services, donations can be made to the American Heart Association P.O. Box 742030 Los Angeles CA. 90071-2030 or www.heart.org/donate
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eaton Family Funeral & Cremation Service
513 12Th St
Modesto, CA 95354
(209) 492-9222
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved