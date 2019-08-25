Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lloyd Smith. View Sign Service Information Eaton Family Funeral & Cremation Service 513 12Th St Modesto , CA 95354 (209)-492-9222 Service 10:00 AM Trinity ­United Presbyterian Church 1600 Carver Road Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lloyd DuBois

July 3, 1934 - August 6, 2019

Lloyd DuBois Smith , Jr. M.D.July 3, 1934 - August 6, 2019Lloyd was born July 3, 1934 in Modesto CA to Parents Lloyd D Smith Sr. and Marie E. Smith (Looper). The family lived briefly in Riverbank and moved to Oakdale in 1941. Lloyd attended Oakdale Grammar schools. He was active in sports, mainly basketball and track. At the west side grammar school he was tagged with a nick name. Being tall and slender and he was to be called Slim. And he was "Slim" to friends and relatives for the rest of his life. Lloyd attended Oakdale High school and was active in sports: basketball and track and he also found a love for music. His choice of instrument was the trombone and his idol was Glen Miller. He participated in the school dance band and marching band. His voracious reading was to pay off as he graduated with perfect grades in all four years and was voted most likely to succeed. Following his love of music he spent one year at San Francisco State as a music major. After much thought he changed majors to pursue his love of science and a career as a Medical Doctor. He transferred to UC Berkeley where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Physiology having a perfect 4.0 grade point average and honored as Phi Beta Kappa. He was also a member of the UC Berkeley Marching band. He received a full academic scholarship to Columbia University Medical School in New York City. Again, he graduated with high honors. He became board certified in Surgery. Then to honor his draft deferment, he entered the US Army where he was to serve as a medical doctor at the rank of Captain. While serving in South Korea he met the love of his life Sookie and they were to be married 59 years. After becoming board certified in pathology Lloyd and family settled back in Modesto where He served as Vice President at Yosemite Pathology until 1984. In 1985 his passion for education and medicine lead him to add to his academic acumen and become board certified in Dermatology and Dematopathology. He remained active at his work until his death in 2019. During his semi-retirement he became very active in the Presbyterian Church Serving as an elder. Lloyd dedicated his life to his wife, children and family. Lloyd is survived by his wife Sookie, daughter Karin Brink (Brad), son William (Bill) Smith, Grandaughters (Amber and Kelsi), Brother Bill Wayne Smith and sister in law Kathleen Smith. A service will be held on Saturday September 7th at 10 a.m. in the Trinity ­United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto CA. Memorial donations to Trinity Presbyterian Church in honor of Lloyd D. Smith, Jr. M.D. Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

