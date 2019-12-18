Lloyd Henry Templeton Sr.,
January 13, 1942 - December 12, 2019
77, of Modesto, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019.
He was born on January 13, 1942, in Golden, Colorado, to Buster and Viola Templeton.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his father, mother, wife Mary Helen, two siblings, and son, Scott Gilbert. He is survived by wife Mary Ann, his children Cheri Bettencourt (Frank), Tabitha Ortiz (Robert), Lloyd Templeton Jr. (Stacey), Angelique Bettencourt (Joey), Laura Lewis (Mike), Wayne Madison (Sue), Grandchildren Frank Bettencourt Jr., Amandajo Pereira (Matoson), Lloyd Templeton lll, Andrew Templeton (Tori), Joseph, Barbie, Thomas, Holly, Nyk, Alex, Heather, Lauryn, and numerous great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at two o'clock in the afternoon on Saturday, January 11, at 528 Church St. Modesto, Ca 95357.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 18, 2019