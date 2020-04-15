Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lloyd "Gene" Turner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lloyd Eugene "Gene" Turner

Sept. 2, 1933-Mar. 20, 2020

It is with the utmost regret that we relay the passing of our beloved, Lloyd Eugene (Gene) Turner on March 20, 2020 in Bakersfield, CA at the age of 86. He was born on Sept. 2, 1933 to parents Coy and Dorothy Norton Turner. He graduated from Turlock High School in 1951, and continued on to MJC and graduated from Sacramento State with his Teaching credential. He was drafted into the Army in July of 1956. He served for two years as a Chaplain's Assistant in San Antonio, Texas. He later taught for Taft schools for 35 years.

He was on the Board of Directors at the Divine Science Community Center in San Jose.

Lloyd is survived by his sister Judy (Darrel) Grubb, his niece Tammy (Richard) Vanden Bosch, and his great-nephew Noah Vanden Bosch . He was preceded in death by his parents, Coy and Dorothy Turner, and sister, Carol Turner Brown.

A Celebration of Lloyd's life will be held at a later date.

Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 15, 2020

