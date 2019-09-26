Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Bezanson. View Sign Service Information Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes 2561 5th Ave Ceres , CA 95307 (209)-537-4711 Service 11:00 AM Ceres Chapel of Franklin and Downs Send Flowers Obituary

Lois, age 83, passed from her earthly home to her heavenly home peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday afternoon at her home in Turlock. She was born the 6th of 12 children to Leonard and Hulda Elwess in Rushville, NE on Aug. 31, 1936. When she was 7 years old the family left NE and came to CA. After several times going back and forth, they finally settled in the Ceres area. Lois attended Ceres High School but before graduating she met the love of her life, Fred, and decided she didn't need any more scchool. They were married in May of 1953, celebrating 57 years of bliss before Fred's passing in 2010. After Fred got out of the Navy they settled in Ceres and started their family. They had four sons which kept her very busy. Then in 1967 after the passing of her sister, Juanita, she took on the task of raising two daughters. She was a very loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and a friend to many. As a faithful servant of God, she loved her family deeply and was the happiest when in their company. Lois loved life and she loved to bake cookies for everyone. All who knew her felt fortunate to have had her in their life. Lois was predeceased by her parents, Leonard and Hulda, three sisters, Arla, Juanita and Carolyn, two brothers, Neil and Howard, a daughter-in-law, Laurie, and a great-grandson, Anthony. She is survived by her four sons, Mark (Priscilla), Larry (Lynn), Dan (Lori) and Scott, her daughters, Tammie Halsey (Randy) and Rhonda Herrington. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Matthew, Jacob, Michael, Michelle, Hannah, Sarah, Jennifer, Randy Jr., Zachary and Joshua as well as eleven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters, Vera, Connie and Dianne and three brothers, Doug, Sam and David and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be held on Friday, September 27th at 11:00 AM at the Ceres Chapel of Franklin and Downs. Interment will be at Ceres Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Calvary Baptist Church or Community Hospice.

