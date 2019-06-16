Lois Patricia (Harrington) Hamilton
Nov 17, 1925 - Jun 4, 2019
Lois was born in Wanda, Minnesota, graduated from The College of Saint Catherine Department of Nursing in 1946, married Herbert Hamilton in 1952 and retired from her nursing career in 1985. Herbert (passed 1993) and Lois leave their children - Charles (Pam), John (Theresa), Dick, Bob and Janice along with 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents and 8 siblings, she enjoyed her large family and many friends. When together, there was always laughter and often card play. A devout Catholic, Lois attended Our Lady of Fatima and then Holy Family Churches in Modesto and was active in Our Lady of Fatima and St. Joseph's widow groups. She was the most caring of individuals and always ready to lend a helping hand.
A Rosary is scheduled for Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 6:00 p.m., at Salas Brothers Funeral Home, 419 Scenic Dr in Modesto, CA. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 505 W. Granger Avenue at 10am on Friday, June 28, 2019, in Modesto. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lois's name can be made to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Dr, Modesto, CA, 95356.
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 16, 2019