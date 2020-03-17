Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Wiltz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lois Jean (Ashby) Wiltz

December 5, 1927 - March 6, 2020

Lois Jean (Ashby) Wiltz

Lois Wiltz, age 92, passed peacefully with family by her side on March 6, 2020 after a short illness. She was born in December of 1927 in Red Oak, Iowa to Dorothy Dean and Ernest Wayne Ashby. Lois was the fifth of nine children. The Ashby family migrated west during the depression to Idaho and eventually settled in the Modesto area in the 1930s. Lois met Wilburt (Willie) Wiltz in Lodi while working at her family's restaurant and they soon married and honeymooned in Reno, Nevada. Lois and Willie raised 4 children while they moved from town to town and finally settled in Modesto in 1961. During their married life, Lois had several jobs including driving truck with her husband. After that, she was employed by and retired from Weinstocks.

Lois loved playing sports. She was the catcher on an all-women's baseball team and later coached the winning team called the Salida Wiltz Girls. Lois played co-ed volleyball, bowling and softball recreational teams, as well. Even though she was shy in her early years, as a grandma she welcomed everyone into her family. Lois always liked to cook and bring large dishes for family gatherings and all loved her famous tacos. Over her last 17 years, Lois proudly collected well over 100 roosters, rooster plates, towels, throw rugs, coffee mugs, clocks and calendars.

Lois is survived by her children, Shirley (Eldon) Mawyer, Jack (Jean) Wiltz, Burton (Jenifer) Wiltz, and Jeanie Mejia, 11 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren, siblings Jane Harmon and Jim Ashby.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Willie Wiltz, 4 grandsons, 1 great grandson, sisters Marjorie Sbrajia, Delores Bernardi, Corrine Gallasso, Nancy Abdullah, and brothers Bill Ashby, and Jake Ashby.

A graveside service with family only will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson, CA on Thursday March 19, 2020 at 2:00pm. A celebration of life luncheon will follow at a later date.

www.cvobituaries.com



Lois Jean (Ashby) WiltzDecember 5, 1927 - March 6, 2020Lois Jean (Ashby) WiltzLois Wiltz, age 92, passed peacefully with family by her side on March 6, 2020 after a short illness. She was born in December of 1927 in Red Oak, Iowa to Dorothy Dean and Ernest Wayne Ashby. Lois was the fifth of nine children. The Ashby family migrated west during the depression to Idaho and eventually settled in the Modesto area in the 1930s. Lois met Wilburt (Willie) Wiltz in Lodi while working at her family's restaurant and they soon married and honeymooned in Reno, Nevada. Lois and Willie raised 4 children while they moved from town to town and finally settled in Modesto in 1961. During their married life, Lois had several jobs including driving truck with her husband. After that, she was employed by and retired from Weinstocks.Lois loved playing sports. She was the catcher on an all-women's baseball team and later coached the winning team called the Salida Wiltz Girls. Lois played co-ed volleyball, bowling and softball recreational teams, as well. Even though she was shy in her early years, as a grandma she welcomed everyone into her family. Lois always liked to cook and bring large dishes for family gatherings and all loved her famous tacos. Over her last 17 years, Lois proudly collected well over 100 roosters, rooster plates, towels, throw rugs, coffee mugs, clocks and calendars.Lois is survived by her children, Shirley (Eldon) Mawyer, Jack (Jean) Wiltz, Burton (Jenifer) Wiltz, and Jeanie Mejia, 11 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren, siblings Jane Harmon and Jim Ashby.She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Willie Wiltz, 4 grandsons, 1 great grandson, sisters Marjorie Sbrajia, Delores Bernardi, Corrine Gallasso, Nancy Abdullah, and brothers Bill Ashby, and Jake Ashby.A graveside service with family only will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson, CA on Thursday March 19, 2020 at 2:00pm. A celebration of life luncheon will follow at a later date. Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close