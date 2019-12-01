Lonnie Clinton Renfroe III
1965 - 2019
Lonnie Renfroe III, age 54, entered into rest on November 23, after battling a long term illness, he passed away in his sleep in Modesto, CA. He was born
January, 9, 1965 in Modesto to Jerry (Snow) Follette and Lonnie Renfroe Jr. He leaves behind his loving mother, Jerry Follette, whom he considered his best friend. His father, Lonnie Renfroe Jr, his sister, Julie Renfroe, his son, Lonnie Renfroe IV (Keirra) and 1 newborn grandson, Lonnie C. Renfroe V whom he hadn't yet met, 3 uncles Garry Snow of Clovis, Harold Snow of Roseville, and Richard Snow of Modesto. Dennis Snow of Modesto preceded him in death. He also leaves behind his partner of many years, Kimmy Moyle.
Lonnie preceded both his parents in death
Memorial services will be held Tuesday, December 3rd, 12:00 viewing, services at 1:00 pm at Salas Brother Funeral home in Modesto.
