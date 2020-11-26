1/1
Loren D. Foster
1938 - 2020
Loren D. Foster
May 29, 1938 - November 19, 2020
Turlock, California -
Loren is survived by his wife Loretta Foster; children Kurt (Doris) Foster, Sheryl (Steve) Ridley, Teri Foster and Brenna Foster; grandchildren Lucas Foster, Sarah Foster, Ryan Ridley, Trevor Ridley, Karissa Ridley, Kayla Ridley, Derrik Okoye, Kinsey Okoye. He was preceded in death by his parents David and Ellen Foster and brother Ron Foster.
Viewing will be at Allen Mortuary on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 10:00a.m. with the funeral to follow at 11:00a.m. Interment will be at Turlock Memorial Park. Please share your memories at www.AllenMortuary.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Allen Mortuary & Crematory
NOV
30
Funeral
11:00 AM
Allen Mortuary & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Allen Mortuary & Crematory
247 N Broadway
Turlock, CA 95380
(209) 634-5829
