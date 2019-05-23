Loren Dalman
July 24, 1931 - April 9, 2019
Graveside service with Full Military Honors on May 24, 2019, 1:30pm, at Santa Nella San Jouquin Valley National Cemetary, 32053 W. McCabe Rd., Santa Nella, CA. Loren Dalman is survived by Jeff Dalman(son), Jay Dalman(son) and wife Jenny, Charlene Simmons (sister), 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Bernetta Dalman, and son Jan Dalman.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee from May 23 to May 24, 2019