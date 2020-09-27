Loren Edward Anderson
Dec. 3, 1936 – Sep. 17, 2020
Loren Anderson passed away quietly on September 17 in Oakdale at the age of 83 nafter a long illness. A fourth generation Californian, Loren was the second of three sons born to Robert and Helen Anderson of Modesto. He was in the first graduating class from Thomas Downey High School and went on to attend Modesto Junior College. While in school, he developed a love for sports, especially the game of golf. As a member of his high school and junior college championship-winning golf teams, he became a true student of the game.
After attending junior college he was hired as the assistant pro at Peninsula Golf & Country Club in San Mateo where he was able to share his love and knowledge of the game teaching others. He later took a similar position at Meadow Club
in Fairfax, California, where he often played golf with members of the San Francisco Forty-Niners. Homesick for Modesto, he eventually returned there and went to work for Gallo Winery. After working at Gallo for a time, he was lured back into the golf profession, accepting a job as a sales rep for Titliest. After working for Titliest in Wisconsin and South Carolina, he again returned to Modesto where he worked for Mid-Cal Aluminum and later Rainbow Plastics. After retiring, he moved to Oakdale in 1995 to be near his daughter and her family. He grew to love his adopted hometown and enjoyed referring to it as the cowboy capital of the world. He could often be found riding his bicycle around town, making the rounds from Ryderz, his favorite restaurant, to RT Power Equipment, his son-in law's shop.
He never lost his love for golf or for teaching others how to play, and even in retirement could often be found giving golf lessons at Claratina Golf Course. In addition to his love of golf, he was a lifelong Forty-Niner and San Francisco Giants fan. He loved country music, and the color purple, and also enjoyed watching his granddaughters, who were active in 4-H and FFA, show their animals at the county fair and elsewhere.
Loren also looked forward to his annual cousins reunions, where nine cousins on his mother's side would alternate hosting annual gatherings in such varied locations as Fort Bragg California, Philadelphia, Lake Tahoe, Pebble Beach, and Palm Springs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, by his stepfather Albert Mercier, his brother Richard Anderson, and a grandson, Jeremy Parker.
Loren is survived by his daughters Lisa Rivera (Greg) of Oakdale, Tami Parker (Scott) of Arnett, OK, and Laurie Parsons of Modesto, his granddaughters Lauren and Megan Rivera of Oakdale, his brother Doug Anderson and his wife Noris of Watsonville, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, and his good friend Ken Walk, who often visited him during his illness.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family requests that those who wish may make a donation to James Enochs High School FFA or the charity of their choice
