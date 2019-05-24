Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorene Larson. View Sign Service Information Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 (209)-634-5829 Viewing 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Allen Mortuary 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA View Map Interment 10:00 AM San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery Santa Nella , CA View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM New Life Christian Center 2918 West Tuolumne Rd. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lorene Marilyn Larson

September 7, 2019 - May 21, 2019

Lorene was born in Turlock, CA to Enoch and Marie Christoffersen. She was the oldest of four. She always had the ability to organize huge events. At the age of 14 she organized her parents 15th wedding anniversary without their knowledge inviting everyone from the church. Shortly after graduating from Turlock High School she was working for her father at Valchris Turkeys. In 1950, she married Virgil Larson of San Francisco. Together they raised turkeys for 50 years. She also opened The Diet Center and had a very successful business helping people. She loved to help others. Most of all Lorene loved Jesus! She wanted everyone to know that Jesus died for them and to know Him personally.

Lorene and Virgil taught the young married class at Bethel Temple and they also worshiped at Monte Vista Chapel and were very active with their Sunday School class. She also really enjoyed vacations, cross country skiing, and holidays with family.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Virgil of 62 years, her parents and brother, Enoch Lloyd Jr. She leaves her son Kent Larson of Jamestown, Tina Hall of Turlock; grandchildren Britni Willoughby, Brooke Selapack, Cody Hall, Colton Hall; and great granddaughter Lauren Selapack as well as many cousins.

Viewing will be held at Allen Mortuary on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 5:00-7:00p.m.

Interment will be at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa

Nella on Wednesday May 29th at 10:00am. A memorial service will follow interment at New Life Christian Center (2918 West Tuolumne Rd.) on Wednesday, May 29th at 2:00p.m.

In lieu of flowers please consider Community Hospice Center 4368 Spyres Way Modesto, CA 95355. Please share your memories at

www.AllenMortuary.com

www.cvobituaries.com





