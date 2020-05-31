Loretta Ghaner
1954 - 2020
Loretta Ghaner
February 21, 1954-May 25, 2020
Loretta Ann Minter was born February 21,1954 in Oakdale, CA to Robert and Laura Minter. She lived her first 10 years in Ripon, CA before moving to Ceres, CA She is a 1972 graduate of Ceres High. She married her high school sweetheart, Dale Ghaner, they have been married for 47 years. They have two daughters Shannon Johnson of Modesto and Katie Moffett (TJ) of Oakdale.
Loretta was active in her children's lives with PTA at Burbank School, Girl Scout leader and soccer mom. She was also involved with the American Cancer Society for many years raising thousands of dollars for Relay for Life in Modesto and in 2000 her family was awarded the Hall of Honor Award for their dedication to the cause. The following year as Loretta was dealing with a recurrence of her cancer she was awarded the Patient Courage Award. Loretta was often asked to tell her survival story at many ACS events. Another fond memory is Loretta and her father would spend a day together delivering bouquets of daffodils to doctors offices and to patients currently going through their cancer treatments.
Loretta also participated in many events with Memorial Hospital Center Cancer Services. She and Dale were part of the Triumph Fitness walking group to build strength in cancer survivors. They also served on the Run and Ride committee through its entirety.
Loretta's family was the joy and love of her life. She always encouraged them to make memories for themselves and others. That is what will stay in your heart forever, material things are just things that will be discarded later.
She and Dale belong to local walking/running clubs. ShadowChase Running Club and Dusty Bottoms Trail Runners. Even though Loretta was neither a walker or runner you would see her on the front line as a volunteer.
Five years ago Dale and Loretta retired from Duhig Stainless. Dale worked there for 35 years and Loretta was there 20 years. Not many people can work with their spouse everyday but this just shows the dedication they had to each other.
Loretta is predeceased by her parents and in-laws Harold and Nadine Ghaner. She is survived by her brother Robert Minter (Sandy) Knoxville, TN and her sister Tina Avila (George) Modesto, CA
Her grandchildren Mason Lewis, Jordan and Nolan Moffett, Judge, Summitt and Jace Johnson
Remembrances to be made to Memorial Hospital Foundation, Complimentary Therapy Fund 1329 Spanos Ct Suite C2, Modesto, CA 95355.
Published in Modesto Bee on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
8 entries
May 29, 2020
Loving , gracious, warm, engaging, delightful Loretta. Quiet , yet humorous. Gentle, yet strong and dependable. A friend for nearly 50 years. Loretta, and I spoke on the phone long in the mid 1970's as we were both expecting our first babies at the same time . After their birth the conversation shifted to nursing our babies and sharing information on what we had learned. We were young and laughed often. Both our second children were again born the same year. We both were involved in their school, scouts, and soccer with our children. We shared recipes, gathered at homes for game nights . Attended Christmas parties, crab feeds, Halloween parties. Sometimes just to have a cup and visit. I always looked for Loretta when I arrived at an event. She had a aura about her a lilt of laughter in her smile and a twinkle in her eye. I'll miss Loretta. A dear lady a dear friend, beloved daughter, sister, wife , Mom and Grandma. I know she will fly high and forever. God please lay your hand of peace upon her family. She will be forever be missed. Lovingly Julie Brughelli
Julie M. Brughelli
Friend
May 29, 2020
Hat a beautiful lady she was! From the description above it sounds like she did what God's plan was for her, touched many lives through her life with her challenges of cancer, used it as a blessing to help others, and then was called home! May you always carry her and keep her alive in your hearts.
Geri (Machado) Helm
Friend
May 29, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the family for the loss of Loretta! Although, it has been a lot of years since seeing all of you, it does not lessen the many fond memories I have from my childhood. Your family was always loving and kind to my Mom, sisters and I. May your memories bring much comfort in the days ahead. With much love and respect!
Kristi Machado Fischer
Friend
May 28, 2020
Loretta was a wonderful soul. She had the moat loving heart!!! I am so sad for her family; she was so loved by everyone.
Tiffany
Acquaintance
May 28, 2020
Rest in peace lorretta
Susan owens
Family
May 28, 2020
Please accept our condolences to the loss of your sister. I am still in shock upon hearing this. Your family were special to me (Louisa) when I lost my mother at an early age. Your grandmother Laura & grandfather Bill were so good. Your sister wasn't born yet, but your mother and her siblings were. Please take care of yourselves and may she rest in peace.
Louisa Allen
Family
May 28, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
May 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lakewood Funeral Home
