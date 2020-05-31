Loretta GhanerFebruary 21, 1954-May 25, 2020Loretta Ann Minter was born February 21,1954 in Oakdale, CA to Robert and Laura Minter. She lived her first 10 years in Ripon, CA before moving to Ceres, CA She is a 1972 graduate of Ceres High. She married her high school sweetheart, Dale Ghaner, they have been married for 47 years. They have two daughters Shannon Johnson of Modesto and Katie Moffett (TJ) of Oakdale.Loretta was active in her children's lives with PTA at Burbank School, Girl Scout leader and soccer mom. She was also involved with the American Cancer Society for many years raising thousands of dollars for Relay for Life in Modesto and in 2000 her family was awarded the Hall of Honor Award for their dedication to the cause. The following year as Loretta was dealing with a recurrence of her cancer she was awarded the Patient Courage Award. Loretta was often asked to tell her survival story at many ACS events. Another fond memory is Loretta and her father would spend a day together delivering bouquets of daffodils to doctors offices and to patients currently going through their cancer treatments.Loretta also participated in many events with Memorial Hospital Center Cancer Services. She and Dale were part of the Triumph Fitness walking group to build strength in cancer survivors. They also served on the Run and Ride committee through its entirety.Loretta's family was the joy and love of her life. She always encouraged them to make memories for themselves and others. That is what will stay in your heart forever, material things are just things that will be discarded later.She and Dale belong to local walking/running clubs. ShadowChase Running Club and Dusty Bottoms Trail Runners. Even though Loretta was neither a walker or runner you would see her on the front line as a volunteer.Five years ago Dale and Loretta retired from Duhig Stainless. Dale worked there for 35 years and Loretta was there 20 years. Not many people can work with their spouse everyday but this just shows the dedication they had to each other.Loretta is predeceased by her parents and in-laws Harold and Nadine Ghaner. She is survived by her brother Robert Minter (Sandy) Knoxville, TN and her sister Tina Avila (George) Modesto, CAHer grandchildren Mason Lewis, Jordan and Nolan Moffett, Judge, Summitt and Jace JohnsonRemembrances to be made to Memorial Hospital Foundation, Complimentary Therapy Fund 1329 Spanos Ct Suite C2, Modesto, CA 95355.