Lori Ann Gilbert
Jan 6, 1959 - Jul 12, 2019
Mrs. Lori Ann (Dunscomb) Gilbert, of Modesto, California, born on January 6, 1959 in Ceres, to Nadine F. Dunscomb and Max D. Dunscomb, passed away at age 60 on July 12, 2019. Lori was the beloved wife of Brian K. Gilbert. She is survived by her son, Joshua Mata; daughters, Chelsea Gonzalez, Becky Eckenfels, Kelly Reed , and Jessica Stewert; grandchildren, Melody, Leilani, Benjamin, Levi, Melia, Cheyanne, Jence, Josephine; brothers, Steven Dunscomb and Ryan Dunscomb; and many nieces that she loved and spoiled. Proceeded in death by Naya Sage.
She was a devoted Jehovah's Witness and spent the last 15 years of her life fully devoting herself to the preaching of the good news that Jesus commanded us to do at Matthew 28:19-20. There will be a memorial service held on Saturday, July 20th 2019 at 2pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 4940 Claus Rd. Modesto, Ca. 95357 Hall "B".
Published in the Modesto Bee on July 17, 2019