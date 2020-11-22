Lori Boyle
June 10, 1964 - November 14, 2020
Modesto, California - Lori went to Heaven surrounded by her loving family. She was a client of HowardPrep for 34 years and an active athlete with Stanislaus Special Olympics participating in softball, track and bowling.
Lori is survived by her Mother Anne Boyle, sister Jo Anne Mooney (Fred), brother Bill Boyle (Jimi), very special nephew Sean Boyle (Lori), beloved great-nephews Rusty and Declan, great-niece Delaney and, special friend Kent Stephens (Kim).
Lori loved her family and many friends. She was always happy and wanted you to be happy, too. She was loved and will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: HowardPrep, 1424 Stonum Rd, Modesto, CA 95351
Published in Modesto Bee on Nov. 22, 2020.