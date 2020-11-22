1/1
Lori Boyle
1964 - 2020
Lori Boyle
June 10, 1964 - November 14, 2020
Modesto, California - Lori went to Heaven surrounded by her loving family. She was a client of HowardPrep for 34 years and an active athlete with Stanislaus Special Olympics participating in softball, track and bowling.
Lori is survived by her Mother Anne Boyle, sister Jo Anne Mooney (Fred), brother Bill Boyle (Jimi), very special nephew Sean Boyle (Lori), beloved great-nephews Rusty and Declan, great-niece Delaney and, special friend Kent Stephens (Kim).
Lori loved her family and many friends. She was always happy and wanted you to be happy, too. She was loved and will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: HowardPrep, 1424 Stonum Rd, Modesto, CA 95351


Published in Modesto Bee on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
November 21, 2020
Anne and Jo Anne,
Our heartfelt condolences. Embracing you with love, as was Lori's sweet way.

Kim and Cameron Davidson
Kimberly A Davidson
Friend
November 21, 2020
Dear Anne we are going to miss Lori so very much i am glad that i could known Lori she would make me laugh when something was funny she's up there with my mom&dad her dad my prayer's is with your family i am glad that when you need my help with Lori when i been a big helper Lori you will be in our heart forever your's truly. Regina& James Christopher
Regina Christopher
Friend
November 20, 2020
In loving memory lori Boyle a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Every time I seen Lori she was always flul of life we always had a good time with her in special Olympics i liked helping her in bowling on Wednesday it was fun being on her team when I use to bowling and other sports to I will truly miss you Lori
Julie Payne
Friend
