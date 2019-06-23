Lorraine Cederlind
November 25, 1929 - June 20, 2019
Lorraine Cederlind, born Lorraine Stammerjohan, passed peacefully the morning of June 20, 2019. She was a native daughter of Turlock, California, a devoted farmer's wife, a loving mother and a former teacher at Waterford Elementary School. Throughout her lifetime, she was involved in numerous social clubs and activities, including Tuesday Reading, the Horseless Carriage Club, and pot-luck group. She played bridge monthly with the same friends for over 60 years.
Lorraine was an avid reader and traveler, seeing much of the world by land and by sea with her husband, Dee. She was a lover of Giants baseball, cats, and American history. Some longtime Turlock residents may remember her as "The Pumpkin Lady" from years of running a small, well-loved family pumpkin patch on Monte Vista. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by friends and family alike.
Lorraine is preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and husband of 60 years, Dee Cederlind. She is survived by her children: Cyndee Cederlind Elstad, Kevin Cederlind, and Sally Cederlind Roberson; her grandchildren: Amber Elstad, Brennan Roberson, Kayla Woodard, Zack Cederlind, and Blake Cederlind; and her great granddaughter, Autumn Woodard.
Services will be provided by Turlock Funeral Home. The viewing will be held on Friday, June 28th from 5pm to 7pm. The service will be held on Saturday, June 29th at 10am, reception to follow.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 23, 2019