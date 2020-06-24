Lorraine E. Crandal
Dec 31, 1926 - Jun 18, 2020
Lorraine E. Crandal passed away on June 18, 2020. She was born December 31, 1926 in Denair, California to Manual and Mary Perry, who had both immigrated from Portugal. Working alongside her brother Manuel, on the family farms as a young girl she developed an incredible capacity for hard work, a love of well-tended soil, and the ability to make vegetables and flowers flourish. The family later moved to Escalon where she attended high school and met her future husband, Frank.
Frank and Lorraine married on August 29, 1948 spending the next 68 years together until Frank's passing in 2017. They shared a love of travel that was passed on to their sons, Jim and Ken. Wonderful family memories were made traveling. Whether it was by car-throughout the continental United States (visiting all 48), by ship-taking various cruises, or by flight-going to Portugal to visit family.
When not traveling or caring for her family, Lorraine loved tending her extensive flower and vegetable garden along with growing every kind of fruit and nut tree she that could squeeze into her yard. She enjoyed sharing the abundant crops with family, friends and neighbors. She also took pride in sharing her seedlings and plant starts. Traditions she carried on throughout her life.
Having had many different jobs throughout her life, Lorraine's appointment as Escalon's first female rural carrier was the most loved. She enjoyed delivering mail to her customers in the country for 25 years. Frank was not only her husband but also her boss since he was the Postmaster of Escalon.
A loyal, devout, and supporting member of Saint Patrick's Catholic Church throughout her life, first attending with her parents and then with her family. She was also a charter member of the Young Ladies Institute and a past president.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband Frank, sisters Mary Luis (Pete), Alice Thomas (Paul) and brother Manual Perry (Mary). She is survived by her sons Jim (Jean), Ken (Carol), grandchildren Nikki, Matt, Jamie, Melissa and Courtney and great grandchildren Kira, Jillian, Kali and John Paul and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID 19, no services are planned at this time. A Celebration of Life for extended family and friends will be held at a later date as restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Escalon Community Ambulance or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Modesto Bee on Jun. 24, 2020.