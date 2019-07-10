Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine Jones. View Sign Service Information Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-529-5723 Viewing 8:00 AM - 8:30 AM Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lorraine Jones

Sept 28, 1927 - Jun 28, 2019

Born Lorraine Lucille Souza to parents Manuel and Mary Souza in Gustine, CA. She was the fifth child of 12 children, the first daughter of three. A graduate of Gustine High School. Married Richard Walters in 1949. Lived in Modesto where their only child Michael was born in 1957. She was a homemaker and later in the mid to late 60's a bookkeeper for her husband's auto sales business.

She became a single mom in 1970 after her husband passed away. She found work at Gallo Winery as a secretary, working her way to become Julio Gallo's assistant for 12-15 years. A job she loved. A beautiful classy lady she surely garnered the attention of all that passed by her desk.

She remarried for a short period in the mid 70's and divorced before the 80's. In 1981 she wed Williams Jones and her family grew with the addition of his two adult children Michael, Carol, and their families.

She retired in the late 90's from the winery, continuing to work for Mrs. Gallo. She played golf and joined a bible study group at St. Joseph's Church.

After William passed away she continued her independent living until 2017. Her health mental capacity showing her age. She was admitted to the memory care unit at Stacie's Chalet where she passed away June 28, 2019.

She is predeceased by her parents, 6 brothers, 1 sister, 2 husbands, 2 nephews, and 1 stepson.

She is survived by 3 brothers; Richard, Edwin, and Anthony; 1 sister MaryAnn; her son Michael Walters, her grandchildren; Adam and Kaily Walters; a step daughter; Carol Swann.

Franklin & Downs McHenry Chapel is respectfully handling the arrangements.

A viewing will be Friday, July 12, 2019 from 8-8:30AM at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home McHenry Chapel. A Mass following at St. Joseph's Church on Oakdale Rd. A graveside service will follow at Hills Ferry Cemetery, in Newman, CA.

www.cvobituaries.com





