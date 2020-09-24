Lorraine MaxwellJune 1939 - August 2020Lorraine Maxwell was born in Nyssa OR, to Ned and Winna Smith. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, where she enjoyed participating in Relief Society and Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her brother Russell Smith of Ceres, her children; Traci Rodriguez (Leo) of Tracy, Ken Maxwell (Tricia) of Brentwood and Michele Wakefield (Alan) of Modesto, 7 Grandchildren and 9 Great Granchildren. Memorial service to be held Sat 9/26/20 at Mission City Church 5555 W. Grantline Rd, Tracy Ca