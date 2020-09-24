1/1
Lorraine Maxwell
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorraine Maxwell
June 1939 - August 2020
Lorraine Maxwell was born in Nyssa OR, to Ned and Winna Smith. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, where she enjoyed participating in Relief Society and Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her brother Russell Smith of Ceres, her children; Traci Rodriguez (Leo) of Tracy, Ken Maxwell (Tricia) of Brentwood and Michele Wakefield (Alan) of Modesto, 7 Grandchildren and 9 Great Granchildren. Memorial service to be held Sat 9/26/20 at Mission City Church 5555 W. Grantline Rd, Tracy Ca
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Sep. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved