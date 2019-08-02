Send Flowers Obituary



August 31, 1933 - July 25, 2019

Lou Eve Jenkins, passed away. She was born in Dinuba, California. Her parents were Arlo and Marjorie Gillen. She was married to Lucian Duane Jenkins for 64 years before he passed in 2017. They lived in Riverdale, McKittrick, Auberry and Turlock, all in California. They were both teachers. Family, church, education, athletics and community service were their priorities, along with many travels. They were faithful members of the Church of Christ wherever they lived.

They are survived by their children: Duane (Melva) Jenkins, Jr. of Tijeras, NM; Dana (Matt) Rickard of Turlock, CA; Gil (Diana) Jenkins formerly of Selma, CA; and Alana (Skip) Brown of Meridian, OK; and many grand, great, and great-great grandchildren.

Her memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Turlock Church of Christ, 801 N. Tully Road, Turlock.

Published in the Modesto Bee from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019

