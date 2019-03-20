Louella Rosemarie Koch
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louella Koch.
Apr 9, 1932 - Mar 14, 2019
Louella Rosemarie Koch was born April 9th, 1932 in Newark Ohio to Otto Horst & Emilia Weiser-Horst. Louella passed peacefully at the age of 86 on March 14 2019.
Louella is survived by her sister Marion Beauchemin, daughters Rayleen Lewis & Luanne Blackmore (Bill). She also leaves behind 6 grandchildren & 4 great grandchildren.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Deegan Funeral Chapel. A graveside service will be held Friday, March 22, at 10 AM at Burwood Cemetery followed by an 11 AM memorial service at Saron Lutheran Church Escalon. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to .
www.cvobituaries.com
Deegan Funeral Chapel
1441 San Joaquin St
Escalon, CA 95320
(209) 838-7321
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 20, 2019