Louie L. Beeler

Sep 26, 1925 - Jan 16, 2020

Louie, 94 years old, was a lifelong San Joaquin County residence. He was a well-known dairyman, transit truck driver and lifelong farmer in the Ripon area. He loved his Swiss heritage and attended many dances, card parties, Swiss wrestling events and festivals up and down the West Coast. He played the Bass Fiddle in Swiss orchestras for many years from high school to recently. He loved spending time with family and will be missed dearly.

Deegan Funeral Chapels is honored to serve the Beeler family. A visitation is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 23rd from 5:00 to 7:00 PM with a rosary/vigil service beginning at 7 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Ripon. A funeral mass is scheduled for Friday, Jan 24th at 9:30 AM also at St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

