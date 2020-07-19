Louie Kazas

Louie KazasOctober 21, 1929 - July 9, 2020Louie Kazas, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, was promoted to Heaven on July 9, 2020. Born in Modesto on October 21, 1929, to James and Mary Kazas, Louie was the youngest of 4 children with 3 doting older sisters: Lucille, Bessie, and Mary. After attending Modesto High School, he joined the Air Force and served in post-war Japan. He played football for the Air Force and was also a fearsome boxer. Having saved up all his leave, he was given an honorable discharge and sent home just before the rest of his platoon was sent to Korea. Shortly after arriving back in Modesto, he was introduced to his friend John's beautiful sister, Cleo Kisst. Two months later, Louie and Cleo were married on December 10, 1950. Together they raised their son, Danny, and their daughter, Karen.Louie was always a hard worker; first in the oil fields near Taft, then as a sheetrock hanger in the Bay Area and Modesto (He considered himself a missionary to his co-workers.), and finally as a general contractor for quality, custom homes. Dozens of people who had a home built by Kazas Construction can attest to the high standards that he held, evidenced by winning the Parade of Homes Showcase Award for one of his houses.Louie was a man who loved deeply: his God and telling others about Jesus; his family, of which he was very proud; people, about whom he never said anything negative; his church and The Church; travel, anywhere and anytime (preferably in his motorhome); and sports, especially when his children or grandchildren were playing. Louie and Cleo faithfully attended and supported Bethel Church in San Jose, Calvary Temple in Modesto and Neighborhood Church of Modesto, participating in ministry by teaching Sunday School, leading and hosting Bible studies and serving as Scoutmaster for Danny's Boy Scout Troop. He also loved playing games, especially cards. His famous line during bidding was, "I'll pass, but I can help you." Because of his investment in family. friends, and his relationship with Christ, Louie's legacy will live on through many generations.Louie was well-loved, respected by many, and will be greatly missed, especially by his wife, Cleo; his son, Danny, and daughter-in-law, Donna; his son-in-law, Larry Ramsey; his grandchildren, Nathan Kazas (Jacquelyn), Carissa Nerbovig (Brad), Sean Ramsey (Megan), Joshua Kazas (Maegan), Kim Clark (Jon), Jill McGee (John), and Benjamin Kazas (Leslie), and 14 great-grandchildren. Louie's daughter, Karen, is already in Heaven, undoubtedly celbrating her dad's arrival.A private family burial has been held. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.