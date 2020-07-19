1/1
Louie Kazas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louie Kazas
October 21, 1929 - July 9, 2020
Louie Kazas, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, was promoted to Heaven on July 9, 2020. Born in Modesto on October 21, 1929, to James and Mary Kazas, Louie was the youngest of 4 children with 3 doting older sisters: Lucille, Bessie, and Mary. After attending Modesto High School, he joined the Air Force and served in post-war Japan. He played football for the Air Force and was also a fearsome boxer. Having saved up all his leave, he was given an honorable discharge and sent home just before the rest of his platoon was sent to Korea. Shortly after arriving back in Modesto, he was introduced to his friend John's beautiful sister, Cleo Kisst. Two months later, Louie and Cleo were married on December 10, 1950. Together they raised their son, Danny, and their daughter, Karen.
Louie was always a hard worker; first in the oil fields near Taft, then as a sheetrock hanger in the Bay Area and Modesto (He considered himself a missionary to his co-workers.), and finally as a general contractor for quality, custom homes. Dozens of people who had a home built by Kazas Construction can attest to the high standards that he held, evidenced by winning the Parade of Homes Showcase Award for one of his houses.
Louie was a man who loved deeply: his God and telling others about Jesus; his family, of which he was very proud; people, about whom he never said anything negative; his church and The Church; travel, anywhere and anytime (preferably in his motorhome); and sports, especially when his children or grandchildren were playing. Louie and Cleo faithfully attended and supported Bethel Church in San Jose, Calvary Temple in Modesto and Neighborhood Church of Modesto, participating in ministry by teaching Sunday School, leading and hosting Bible studies and serving as Scoutmaster for Danny's Boy Scout Troop. He also loved playing games, especially cards. His famous line during bidding was, "I'll pass, but I can help you." Because of his investment in family. friends, and his relationship with Christ, Louie's legacy will live on through many generations.
Louie was well-loved, respected by many, and will be greatly missed, especially by his wife, Cleo; his son, Danny, and daughter-in-law, Donna; his son-in-law, Larry Ramsey; his grandchildren, Nathan Kazas (Jacquelyn), Carissa Nerbovig (Brad), Sean Ramsey (Megan), Joshua Kazas (Maegan), Kim Clark (Jon), Jill McGee (John), and Benjamin Kazas (Leslie), and 14 great-grandchildren. Louie's daughter, Karen, is already in Heaven, undoubtedly celbrating her dad's arrival.
A private family burial has been held. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA 95350
(209) 523-5646
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 18, 2020
knew Louie for a short but very good time spent with him and Cleo. He was always so happy to have me there. We did play cards, went shopping, I helped him plant his flowers in the bird bath, and in the back. I missed him and Cleo after I left. RIP Louie, no more pain or tears, you are in Heaven now with Jesus for Eternity In His name Lorraine

Lorraine
Friend
July 16, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
July 16, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved