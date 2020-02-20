Louie Mendonca
June 24, 1931 - Feb 16, 2020
Louie Mendonca, age 88, passed away on February 16, 2020.
Louie was born on June 24, 1931 in Turlock, CA to Tony and Mary Mendonca. He lived his entire life in Hughson, CA. While serving in the Navy, he met and married the love of his life, Jody Harp Mendonca, to whom he was married for 63 years when she preceded him in death.
He was one of the owners of the 76 gas station on Main St and Santa Fe in Hughson for many years. He later started driving trucks and did so until he retired.
He was a devoted husband, son, uncle and brother.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Mary Mendonca and his wife, Jody Mendonca. He is survived by his three sisters and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22nd at 10 am at the Hughson Church of Christ (1519 Tully Road). Remembrances can be made in his name to the Hughson Christian School at 1519 Tully Road, Hughson, California 95326.
Published in the Modesto Bee from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020