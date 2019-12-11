Louie H. Scharl
7-31-1926 - 12-2-2019
Louie H. Scharli, 93, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at his home in Modesto, California. Louie was born July 31, 1926 to Frederick and Catherine Scharli, the youngest of ten children. He graduated from Modesto High School in 1944.
Louie served in the U.S. Army in WWII as a mechanic. He met his beautiful bride and wife of 63 years, Betty and they were married in Modesto, California in 1955.
In 1946, Louie began his lifetime career in the dairy business. He managed his dairy until he retired in 1992. After retirement, Louie enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and travelling.
Louie is survived by his wife, Betty; daughters, Cathy (Pete) Douma and Barbara (Ron) Whitmore; son John (Tina) Scharli; 8 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Louie was preceded in death by his parents and all his siblings
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Lakewood Memorial Park; 900 Santa Fe Ave, Hughson, CA 95326 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Dan Schroeder officiating. Burial will follow at Lakewood Cemetery.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 11, 2019