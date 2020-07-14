Louis Altadonna

June 12, 1920 - July 8, 2020

Louis Altadonna died on July 8, 2020 at home with his wife Emilia present and son Vincent and daughter Linda at his side. He was 100 years old.



Louis was born in Brooklyn, NY June 12, 1920. At 9 years old he relocated with his family to Carini, Sicily before returning to Brooklyn, NY during his teen years. Louis and family moved to Modesto in 1974. He married the love of his life, Emilia Galati, on April 11, 1948. They remained married for 72 years until his passing. Louis is survived by two children, Vincent (Linda) of Modesto and Linda Ridenour (Randy) of Oakdale. His oldest son Cyril died in 1989 for whom he grieved long and deeply. Louis has 11 grandchildren and many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends and he loved all dearly.



Louis learned the hairdressing trade at a young age and followed that occupation for 75 years with shops in Brooklyn, NY and, after moving to Modesto, at Casa de Modesto for over 45 years. He retired, reluctantly, at the age of 97. He was a senior member of the SIRS branch 144.



He had a zest for life and will be remembered for his great sense of humor, his ability to give terrific advice, and his superb green thumb. He loved dancing, music, golf, eating, working, playing catch, shopping, cheap wine, and learning new things. He loved spending time and talking with people wherever he went, but he treasured spending time with those he cherished most.



In his words; "It has been a great life for me and my wife and it is all because of love and food. I wish Emilia and I could do this all over again! God Bless America!"



Visitation at 9 am July 21st at Our Lady of Fatima Church, followed by a 10 am mass. Burial at Lakewood Cemetery following church service. Due to COVID restrictions, church service is limited to 100 guests. No restriction on the amount of guests at graveside although social distancing and masks must be worn. Donations can be made to Casa de Modesto or a Hospice of choice.





