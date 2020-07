We've lived across the street from Mr. Altadonna for 17 years. He was a funny and thoughtful person! Being a hairdresser my self for 45 years, I admire his love for the profession and admire his stamina! Working until he was 97!!! Wow! He created a lovely family, and countless friends. He never hesitated to toot his horn or stop to visit when he caught me out in the yard! Recently we would see him taking his sweet wife out for a little fresh air and a "stroll and roll" as we called it. God bless you Mr. And Mrs. Altadonna. Thank you for all the smiles over the years!

Jennifer and Dave Monday

Neighbor