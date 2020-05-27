Louis Kingsley Bank
June 1947 ~ May 2020
Louis will be missed dearly by his daughter Leslie Bank.
Services will be held at a later date and the family can be contacted for more information.
Published in Modesto Bee on May 27, 2020.