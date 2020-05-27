Louis Bank
1947 - 2020
Louis Kingsley Bank
June 1947 ~ May 2020
Louis will be missed dearly by his daughter Leslie Bank.
Services will be held at a later date and the family can be contacted for more information.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Modesto Bee on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Allen Mortuary & Crematory
247 N Broadway
Turlock, CA 95380
(209) 634-5829
