Louis Dexter (L.D.) LoveallDecember 1, 1926 - May 2, 2020L.D. Loveall of Hughson passed away at home on May 2, 2020.He was born and raised in Mannford, Oklahoma until he moved to California as a young adult. Here, he first worked in the shipyards and later proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He married his beloved wife, Wanda McCrary in 1951, and together they raised their family in the Turlock area.L.D. worked for TID for over 30 years and was very involved in the local community throughout his life. He was a longtime member of the First Southern Baptist Church in Waterford, coached baseball, and was an active participant in the 4-H Club.He was truly a lifelong learner, and a talented gardener and woodworker. His annual vegetable garden was the envy of many and a source of pride and joy for him. Gardening was a hobby and passion that he maintained through the end of his life.To know L.D. is to know that he was strong in body and spirit. He was fiercely independent and stubborn, and his children and grandchildren never knew what they would find him doing when stopping by for a visit, including finding him up on the roof fixing something into his 90's.A devoted father, loving Papa and Great-Papa, family was consistently L.D.'s top priority. He was always ready to lend a hand, listen to your troubles, or play with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His family was blessed to have 93 years with him, although it was still not enough. He was a calming, constant presence and is greatly missed by his family and loved ones.L.D. is survived by Wanda Loveall, his loving wife of 68 years; son Michael Loveall (Leslie) of Hickman; daughter Teresa Angle (Ski) of Hughson; son Kevin Loveall (Kristin) of Hughson; grandchildren Brandon Angle (Allison), Sara Carter (Lloyd), Joshua Loveall (Courtney), Courtney Erlenbusch (Nate), Katie Pham (Kevin), Kayla Lancaster, and Kyle Short; great-grandchildren Camrynn Loveall, Heidi Lancaster, Karly Erlenbusch, Jenner Erlenbusch, Emma Angle, Bella Angle, Logan Loveall, Andrew Angle, and Colton Loveall; and brothers Harold and Jerry Loveall.L.D. is preceded in death by his parents Benton and Meda Loveall, brothers Melvin, Joe, Jack, and Vernon Loveall, sister Maxine Landers, and grandson-in-law Evan Lancaster.A private service will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park on May 11, 2020.