Louis E. Gonsalves

Mar 4, 1947 - Mar 19, 2019

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Louie. Louie left his earthly home on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

Louie was the first born of seven children to his proud parents, Cecilia and Louis R. Gonsalves. Louie was born and raised in Modesto, where he resided for most of his life.

Louie attended St. Stanislaus Catholic School and Thomas Downey High School. Louie was very outgoing, and made many lifelong friends from those school days and beyond.

For many years, Louie was a projectionist in our local movie theatres, as well as in Merced and Stockton. Louie also had the opportunity on many occasions to work on movie locations when the production teams came to the Central Valley and Sierras. In his later years, Louie found himself with extra time on his hands, and decided to pursue a career in real estate appraisal.

After high school, Louie married Linda Roman, and with that union their wonderful son David was born. Louie was always so proud of David, of the man, husband, and father he has become. Louie and Linda divorced, but remained close friends and devoted parents to David.

Louie met his forever wife when he and Alice both attended the Riverbank Wine and Cheese Festival. They were introduced by their very good friend, Carol Cassady, who would later become the Maid of Honor at their wedding. Louie and Alice were married and inseparable for 37 years.

Louie and Alice gained a beautiful daughter-in-law when David married Eileen. In the years that followed, they were blessed with two beautiful grandchildren, Apollo and Julianne. Louie is known to them as "Papa Lou"! Apollo and Julianne brought Louie and Alice great joy. Papa Lou would always light up when speaking about his grandchildren.

Louie was preceded in death by his parents, Cecilia and Louis Gonsalves, brother Don Gonsalves, his mother-in-law Pauline Hooper, and his brother-in-law Vern Hooper. Louie is survived by his loving, devoted wife Alice, son David (Eileen), grandchildren Apollo and Julianne, siblings Alvin (Dianne) Gonsalves, Larry Gonsalves, Annette (James) Glover, Christine Thompson, and Jeff Gonsalves; in-laws Alan (Vee) Hooper, Duane Hooper and Anita Jackson; and many nieces and nephews, who loved him very much. Louie is also survived by his only remaining aunt and uncle, Lyola and Frank Leo, with whom Louie enjoyed his weekly visits. Louie had many cousins and friends, who also survive him, and will miss him greatly.

A special thank you to Jeff, Al, Larry, and Zack, and especially Louie's neighbors, Bob Aguilar, David and Danny, for their loving help when called upon to assist Alice when needed.

Public remembrance will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 709 J Street, Modesto, with a luncheon reception to follow in the parish hall behind the church.

1050 McHenry Avenue

Modesto , CA 95350

