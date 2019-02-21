Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Autrand. View Sign

Louise M. Autrand

July 25, 1925-February 13, 2019

Louise M. Autrand passed away in Modesto on February 13 at the age of 93. She was the 7th of 8 children born to Joseph and Marie Michaud. She grew up in the area and graduated from Hughson High School in 1943. In 1945, she married Albert A. Autrand, Jr. while he was on leave from the US Navy at the end of World War II. They were married 62 years before Al's passing in 2008.

Although Louise worked a number of years in Modesto as a teller for Bank Of America and Bank Of California, her primary occupation was that of a homemaker for Al and their four children in the house that Al built out in the country. Having twins late in life meant that she and Al would have kids continuously at home for almost 40 years. During these years, she also loved to cook and sew. Camping was also a favorite activity for her and the family...this would continue long after the kids had left and into their retirement years. She had a long, wonderful life and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her children Marcia Kram (James) of Soulsbyville, Alan Autrand (Cathy) of Ceres, Michelle Adams (Wesley) of Modesto and Melissa Salach (Mike) also of Modesto. Also, 9 Grandchildren, 7 Great Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, 5 sisters, 2 brothers and her Granddaughter Jennifer Autrand.

Visitation will be held Monday February 25th from 5-8pm at Franklin & Downs-McHenry Chapel, 1050 McHenry Ave., Modesto, CA.

Graveside services will be held Tueday February 26th at 1pm at Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Ave., Hughson, CA. A reception will follow.

