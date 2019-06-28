Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM the home of Tom and Tami Cosentino 7105 Hillcrest Dr. Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

(Eva) Louise (Hale) Cosentino

November 5, 1934 - June 9, 2019

Louise was born in Kennet, Missouri, to Margaret (Scully) Hale and Samuel O. Hale. She peacefully passed away in Modesto, California, in the presence of family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Alfred J. Cosentino; sister, Eleanor Anne Merrill; parents, Samuel O. Hale and Margaret Toth.

Louise was raised in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, until after the sixth grade. Her mother moved the children to be near family in San Clemente, CA. Louise worked in a soda fountain there, after high school. Al walked in one evening and helped her clean up and close. When she asked him why he did that, Al's response was, "Because I'm going to marry you." They were married in Laguna Beach on May 29, 1952. Their two sons, Tom and John, were both born in Newport Beach. In 1960, the family moved to Gustine, Al's family home. They built and moved into their own home in Modesto, in 1961. Louise's niece, Carol Anne Merrill, and nephew, Jack Merrill, joined the family in 1968. In addition to raising her family with Al, Louise worked at Dunlap's Dept. Store, Hub Services, and Home Finance.

Louise loved to entertain. She was a vivacious, generous, fun-loving person, who warmly welcomed everyone into her home, including high school friends of Tom's, John's, Jack's, and Carol's, from Modesto and Grace Davis high schools. Each family member had their own, special birthday party, where revelers sang off-key to accomodate what Al described as "Louise singing between the keys!"

Most of all, Louise LOVED Christmas! She would elaborately decorate multiple trees, each with a different theme. Packages were fancifully-wrapped with Christmas scenes appropriate to the person receiving the gift. The Cosentino home was a winter wonderland, reflected in the eyes of the beholders, especially the young children. When asked whether her glass was half full, or half empty, Louise would respond, "My glass is overflowing!" And so did her love of giving to others.

At age 50, Louise obtained a degree From the Association of Medical Terminology, in medical transcription. She worked from home in order to help care for her grandchildren, whom she dearly loved. And they were crazy about her!

Louise is survived by her children: Tom (Tami) Cosentino, John (Karen) Cosentino, Jack (Ginger) Merrill, and Carol Anne (Aaron) Miller. Grandchildren: Aaron Miller, Lloyd (Archana) Miller, Kent (Cheyenne) Miller, Lauren (Marco) Zampieri, John Michael Cosentino, and Josh Armstrong. Great-grandchildren: Grayson, Aviana, Kent, and Jack Miller, Cyrus David Armstrong, Michael Jaden Cosentino.

A private family graveside service will be held for Louise. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of her life on Saturday, August 24, 2019, from noon to 4:00p.m., at the home of Tom and Tami Cosentino, 7105 Hillcrest Dr., Modesto.

The family requests with gratitude that remembrances be donated to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto CA 95356, or to Orangeburg Manor, 1248 Nelson Avenue, Modesto CA 95350. The family deeply appreciates the love and care received by Louise from these two organizations.

www.cvobituaries.com



