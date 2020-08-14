1/1
Louise Micciche
1929 - 2020
Louise E. Micciche
August 9, 1929 - August 8, 2020
Louise is preceded in death by her daughter, her 5 brothers, and 3 sisters. She is survived by 1 sister, many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Louise was a mother, sister, and a devoted aunt. She always put her family first and will be missed greatly. Louise was a long-standing resident of Modesto, Ca where she owned a care-home for 30 plus years. She was extremely hard working.
A memorial service will be held at Lakewood Memorial in Hughson, Ca. Please contact the family at 209-596-0854.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Memorial Park
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
2098834465
