Louise E. MiccicheAugust 9, 1929 - August 8, 2020Louise is preceded in death by her daughter, her 5 brothers, and 3 sisters. She is survived by 1 sister, many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.Louise was a mother, sister, and a devoted aunt. She always put her family first and will be missed greatly. Louise was a long-standing resident of Modesto, Ca where she owned a care-home for 30 plus years. She was extremely hard working.A memorial service will be held at Lakewood Memorial in Hughson, Ca. Please contact the family at 209-596-0854.