Service Information Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-529-5723 Viewing 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 Funeral service 11:00 AM Centenary Methodist Church 1911 Toyon Avenue Modesto , CA

Louise (Sarah) Ramey Singer

August 14, 1924 - October 7, 2019

Louise (Sarah) Ramey Singer

August 14, 1924 – October 7, 2019

Sarah Louise Singer, known as Louise passed away on October 7, 2019 at the age of 95. Louise was born August 24, 1924 in Englewood, Tennessee to parents James and Mamie Ramey. Louise was the third of four daughters, she was preceded in death by her parents, husband Don and sisters Evelyn, Ina Ruth, and Ruby. Louise's family moved from Tennessee when she was six months old to Copperopolis, CA where her father worked in the gold and copper mines.

Louise's elementary school consisted of just four classmates, where the Ramey home also served as the school library. Louise went to Bret Hart High School in Angels Camp, riding the old yellow Bus 13 miles each way to school. Louise graduated from high school in 1942.

Louise then moved to Stockton, where she worked for Morris Auto Supply. While living with her sister, Ina Ruth, Louise was introduced to Don Singer, a US Marine and they started dating. Don served in the South Pacific where their relationship was sustained by corresponding through letters. During the time Don was overseas, Louise was a nanny for the Turner family of Stockton. When Don returned from the war the Turner family offered Don a job at Turner Hardware in Stockton and was later transferred to the Modesto store.

Louise and Don were married on October 22, 1945 and within one year had their first-born child, Donna Lee on August 2, 1946. On February 1, 1949, the twins, Kristy Jane and Kathy Jean were born. Louise participated in the Mothers of Twins Club for years.

Once the children completed elementary school, Louise's working career began at AAA - American Automobile Association where she had various positions including one in the travel department where she became known as Mrs. AAA. With Louise's knowledge, professionalism, and business management skills, she was promoted to Office Supervisor.

Louise retired in 1991 to help Kristy care for her children, Hunter and infant son Cameron. Don and Louise also provided loving care for their granddaughter, Kimberly Moreno, and great-grandson, Devin Moreno and Donna's children, Todd and Tom Conrado.

Louise and Don loved to spend time together taking cruises, golfing at Spring Creek Country Club, playing cards, dancing, and most of all enjoying their friends. Louise and Don maintained life-long relationships with the high school friends of their daughters. They considered Louise and Don their second parents and called them "Mom and Dad".

Don Singer, the love of Louise's life, passed on March 22, 2014 at the age of 93. Since then Louise continued spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her many friends.

Louise is survived by her daughters Donna Conrado, Dr. Kristy Singer (James) MacNair, Kathy (David) Kalunian. Grandchildren Todd and Tom Conrado, Hunter and Cameron MacNair and Kimberly Moreno. Great Grandchildren, Devin Moreno, Peter and Bentley Conrado, Morgan Ourique . Great-Great grandchildren, Emberly Ourique and Kinsley Ourique, Elliana Moreno and one in the bun.

Louise will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

A special thank you to Nick, Chris, Mary and the caregivers at Valley Comfort Care.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Franklin & Downs Funeral Home. A viewing will be at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home, 1050 McHenry Avenue, Modesto, CA on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 at Centenary Methodist Church located at 1911 Toyon Avenue, Modesto, CA. A graveside service will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson. There will be a celebration of life after the graveside service at David and Kathy's residence.

Donations in Louise's name can be made to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA. 95356.

