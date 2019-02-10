Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille Baker. View Sign

Lucille Jean Baker

Lou passed into the loving arms of our Father on February 6. Born to Osby Wilson & Sara Davis in Duke Missouri on December 21, 1925.

Lou was a cherished mother,grandmother,great grandmother,Aunt & friend to many. Lou met her soulmate,Warren Baker in 1941 & they married immediately following his enlistment into the Air Force. They lived throughout the US before settling in Modesto in 1967. She retired from Long's Drugs. Lou enjoyed sewing,square dancing(SquareNaders,) going to the movies, volunteering for the election polls & spending time with her family.

Lou was preceeded in death by her husband Warren.

She leaves 2 sons, Mike (Helen) & Tim (Susan), grandkids Ken, Amanda,Kelly,Shelby,& Amy, & 10 great grandchildren.

Lou will be greatly missed for her nonstop unconditional love, her generosity & her sweet nurturing soul.

Services will be Wednesday, February 13, 1:00 at Salas Brothers.

www.cvobituaries.com



419 Scenic Dr

Modesto , CA 95350

Funeral Home Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto , CA 95350
(209) 523-5646
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 10, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close