Lucille Jean Baker
Lou passed into the loving arms of our Father on February 6. Born to Osby Wilson & Sara Davis in Duke Missouri on December 21, 1925.
Lou was a cherished mother,grandmother,great grandmother,Aunt & friend to many. Lou met her soulmate,Warren Baker in 1941 & they married immediately following his enlistment into the Air Force. They lived throughout the US before settling in Modesto in 1967. She retired from Long's Drugs. Lou enjoyed sewing,square dancing(SquareNaders,) going to the movies, volunteering for the election polls & spending time with her family.
Lou was preceeded in death by her husband Warren.
She leaves 2 sons, Mike (Helen) & Tim (Susan), grandkids Ken, Amanda,Kelly,Shelby,& Amy, & 10 great grandchildren.
Lou will be greatly missed for her nonstop unconditional love, her generosity & her sweet nurturing soul.
Services will be Wednesday, February 13, 1:00 at Salas Brothers.
