Service Information Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 575 N Soderquist Rd Turlock , CA 95380 (209)-632-1018

Lucille M. Kumimoto

June 20, 1926-July 12, 2019

Lucille Kumimoto passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019 at the age of 93.

Lucille was born on June 20, 1926 in Florin, CA. She attended Florin Elementary School.

As a young girl during WWII, she and her family were interned at the Tule Lake Relocation Camp in California. On February 1, 1948, she married Ben Kumimoto. In 1950, they purchased a ranch in the farming community of Cortez, CA, where they raised their family.

Lucille was active in the Ballico Cub Scouts as a den mother. She was also a member of the Cortez Buddhist Church, Japanese American Citizens League, Cortez Shinwa Kai, and the Cortez Karaoke Singers.

Lucille enjoyed traveling, growing and giving away fruit, taking care of her five grandchildren and cooking.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Dorothy Sekiguchi; her husband of 65 years, Ben; son, Glen Kumimoto; and sisters, Amy and Mitzi Sekiguchi. She is also survived by her children: Ellen Kumimoto, Bryan (Pam) Kumimoto and Wayne (Barbara) Kumimoto; grandchildren: Rod (Emily) Kumimoto, Brad (Jenni) Kumimoto, Mark Kumimoto, Kevin Kumimoto and Michael Kumimoto; and her great-grandchildren: Amy and Mia Kumimoto and Ben and Nicholas Kumimoto.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 27th at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Community Hospice or .

