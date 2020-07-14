Lucille LotkoMarch 10, 1930 to March 21, 2020Lucille Lotko was truly one of a kind. She was elegant, smart and loving. And she was a woman of the Central Valley, having been born in Stockton and passing in Modesto, her home of 52 years. She was born to Lawrence and Lucille Novak who, already having four children and giving birth to a fifth, was raised by her loving aunt and uncle, Thomas and Emma Elliott. She always bragged that she had the best of both worlds: I had two mamas and papas! She grew up in Stockton and attended St. Mary's Catholic school, where she met her best friend Bernice Parenti Nichols. Lucille went on the attend Delta College where she earned a secretarial certificate. She was making plans to join the military when, on ski trip to the mountains, she met a dashing young blonde Air Force sergeant. He asked her to dance, and the rest… was a 60-year marriage and four children with her love, Edward Lotko.They moved around a bit as Ed changed jobs but eventually ended up in Modesto where Ed managed Tully Liquors. Lucille had been a stay-at-home mom while the kids were growing up, volunteering for school programs, running the PTA and even being a Den Mother when the boys were in Cub Scouts. But when William entered first grade, she decided to go back to work, landing the first job she applied for, as a secretary at Modesto Junior College. She moved up through the ranks, serving department heads, deans and eventually becoming administrative assistant to the President, a job she held until retirement in 1992. During her time as MJC, she became close with many of her colleagues and their families, including Don and MaryAnn Roe and Joyce and Bob Turner. She continued those relationships into retirement adding her beloved Book Club and AWOL ladies and Modesto Garden Club. She and Ed became active volunteers at the McHenry Museum and Mansion, she as a docent and he as a caterer for many museum events. Lucille had been the family cook, but when Ed decided to dabble with Italian food, she was thrilled! He eventually took over all the family cooking and she became his sous chef. It was a perfect pairing. They were able to do some traveling in retirement, with trips to Chicago, Washington D.C., Vancouver and a rafting adventure through the Grand Canyon being the highlights. Her favorite place in the world was probably Yosemite. Her love of flowers, birds and all of nature blossomed during this time and she was absolutely crushed when the loss of her eyesight in the later years prevented her from experiencing these.Friends and co-workers described Lucille as "elegant" and "kind". She was always well dressed and perfectly groomed with just the right shade of lipstick and the pair of earrings. She never wanted to appear gaudy or to stand out, but she did without meaning to, in her jewel tone jackets set off by her jet-black hair. Maybe it was her height or her ethnicity that made her so elegant. Mostly, it was her quiet confidence that allowed others to take center stage, while she sat back and beamed with pride. Her children got to experience her gifts first-hand when, during the last four years of her life, they took turns living with her. No matter what they cooked, Lucille said it was delicious. Everyone who tended to her was treated with kindness, respect and a heartfelt thank you. She especially loved her caretaker Neva Rosenow who kept her active with exercises and books.Lucille and Ed had four children, Lori (Mel Johnson), Tom, Karen (Jim Thomas) and William (Laura Oliver), five grandchildren, Tom, Amy, Ian, Bryan and Michael and four great-children, Luke, Matthew, Erik and Lydia. She adored them all and the feeling was mutual. All four of her children went to college, her two daughters becoming teachers, one son a firefighter and the other, a computer technician. She was preceded in death by her husband Ed and son William. Her children have planned for a celebration of her life at Karen Lotko's home as soon as we are cleared for group gatherings again. Although there are no words that can really describe the loss of this wonderful woman and the joy she brought to our lives, we will try as we share stories, laughs and hugs. Her elegance, poise, and unwavering kindness will never be forgotten. It will remain a model for us all.In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Yosemite Conservancy (with an email notification to loriandmeljohnson@gmail.com)