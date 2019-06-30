Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 10:30 AM Lakewood Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Lucille Pearl Sanders

June 10,1926 - June 23, 2019

Lucille Sanders was born June 10,1926 in Oakland CA and passed away on June 23, 2019 in Modesto CA. She spent most of her childhood in Hughson, CA. She was married to Orangel Sanders for 58 years. He preceded her in death. She is the last surviving sibling of her 8 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children Joyce Sanders (Jack)of Riverbank, CA and Larry Sanders (Louise)of Oakdale, CA. She will be missed by her Grandchildren, Kevin Schieffer (Jill) Randy Schieffer (Lori) and Danielle Sanders. She also leaves behind 4 great grandchildre, several Nieces, Nephews and her companion for the last 15 years Ernie Walls. Services will be held July 2, 2019 10:30 a.m. and Lakewood Memorial Park Hughson, CA. In lieu of flowers a donation to ASTRO foundation (P.O. Box 457 Oakdale, CA 95361) would be greatly appreciated.

