1/1
Lucinda "Cindy" Reck
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucinda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucinda "Cindy" Reck
November 20, 1944 - August 17, 2020
On the evening of August 17, 2020 Cindy passed away at the age of 75. Cindy was born in Ely Nevada, moving to Ceres CA in 1953, graduating from Ceres High School in 1962. She went on to beauty college and spent her career working in salons in Ceres until her retirement in 2015.
Cindy leaves behind a daughter, Amber (Michael) Payton of Ceres, a grandson, Bailey Rodriguez of Ceres, brother Ronald (Wanda) Reck of Texas, sister Penny Alderson of Oklahoma, sister Karen (Hershel) Phillips of Modesto as well as many neices and nephews. She is preceeded in death by her parents, Thomas Reck, Gwendolyn Shannon and brother, Michael Shannon.
A graveside service will be held at Ceres Memorial Park on Tuesday, September 15th at 10:00 am. Remembrances may be sent to Community Hospice 4368 Spyres Way Modesto, CA 95356.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Sep. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved