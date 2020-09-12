Lucinda "Cindy" ReckNovember 20, 1944 - August 17, 2020On the evening of August 17, 2020 Cindy passed away at the age of 75. Cindy was born in Ely Nevada, moving to Ceres CA in 1953, graduating from Ceres High School in 1962. She went on to beauty college and spent her career working in salons in Ceres until her retirement in 2015.Cindy leaves behind a daughter, Amber (Michael) Payton of Ceres, a grandson, Bailey Rodriguez of Ceres, brother Ronald (Wanda) Reck of Texas, sister Penny Alderson of Oklahoma, sister Karen (Hershel) Phillips of Modesto as well as many neices and nephews. She is preceeded in death by her parents, Thomas Reck, Gwendolyn Shannon and brother, Michael Shannon.A graveside service will be held at Ceres Memorial Park on Tuesday, September 15th at 10:00 am. Remembrances may be sent to Community Hospice 4368 Spyres Way Modesto, CA 95356.