Lucy Delgado Cruz
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucy Cruz'.
Jan 28, 1930 - Feb 17, 2019
Lucy D. Cruz, married for 40 yrs to Ignacio Cruz who passed in 1989. Children George, Richard, Ruben,Elisa,Yolanda, Juanita and Lucy. One year old, Juanita, lost due to illness. Mother Maria Elisa Tinoco, passed and sister Lidia Tinoco. Many grand children and many great grand children. Franklin & Downs Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Cruz family, a visitation and Rosary will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 starting at 4pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Jude's Catholic Church in ceres at 10am on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.Burial will be held following the conclusion of mass at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery.
www.cvobituaries.com
Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services
1050 McHenry Avenue
Modesto, CA 95350
(209) 529-5723
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 26, 2019