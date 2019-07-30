Luella Gottula
June 25, 1924-July 26, 2019
Luella Wilhelmina Buethe Gottula was born June 25, 1924 to Erwin and Louise Damm Buethe near Tecumseh, Nebraska. She passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on July 26, 2019.
Luella worked for WT Grants for 17 years and at Sears for 8 years. She lovingly cared for her husband, Leland, at home for 10 1/2 years until he passed in 1999.
Luella was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Leland, 3 sisters, a brother, son Roger and daughter Sandra Sue. She leaves her daughter, Dianne Gooch (Garry), son Kevin Gottula (Pam), son Mark Gottula (Dixie), step-son Gary Gottula, step-daughter Kay Voeks, and brother Don Buethe and their families. She also leaves twelve grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She was a great blessing to her friends and family and will be greatly missed.
Visitation at Salas Brothers Mortuary, Modesto, on Tuesday, July 30, 4:00-8:00 pm
Memorial service at Grace Lutheran Church, 617 W Orangeburg Ave. Modesto on Wednesday, July 31, 2:00 pm
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on July 30, 2019