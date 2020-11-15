Luis Guzman GonzalesMarch 5, 1957 - October 26, 2020Luis Guzman Gonzales was born on March 5, 1957 in Fresno Ca. He died on October 26, 2020 at the age of 63 in Modesto, Ca.His family knew him as an intelligent, mild mannered, soft-spoken man who was very witty. He had a love for all types of music and always enjoyed a good laugh. He loved boxing and took up the sport during his younger years. His sense of humor, no stress approach, and ongoing positivity motivated him during the most challenging circumstances in his life. His memory and communication skills were incredible. Luis was someone who could remember exact quotes, historical events, speeches, songs, dates and just about every important moment that he experienced. Even up until his final days, his memory, determination to live and ability to communicate so well amazed everyone. Luis served his country as a Sargent in the Army National Guard from 1976 to 1984 with an honorable discharge. Luis found happiness in knowing that his children were doing well in life and took pride in all of their accomplishments. Luis will be remembered by his children as a loving dad who created a bond between them that will remain unbreakable. He will be deeply missed by his family and loved ones that he leaves behind.Luis is survived by his sisters; Emma (Gilbert) Bargas, Adela Chavez, Sally (Luis) Cordero and Estella (Chris) Perez; brothers, Rafael (Eva Alaniz) Gonzales, Henry (Cindy) Gonzales, Carlos (Rosie) Gonzales and Alfredo (Debbie) Gonzales and over 30 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Rita Gonzales and his brother, Raul (Sylvia) Gonzalez and Sister Isabel Gonzales.He leaves behind three children; Louie Gonzales, Robert (Genevieve) Gonzales, and Mary Lisa Gonzales (Oscar Quezada) and eight grandchildren; Adrianna Gonzales, Louie Gonzales, Aliyah Gonzales, Dalilah Gonzales, Jayleen Ramirez, Gabriel Quezada, Jasmine Quezada, Adam Quezada.A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, November 21 at 11:30 am at the Ceres Cemetery in Ceres, Ca.Luis will be remembered for his gentle loving ways, kind heart and strong will to live. Rest in Peace, Luis.