Lula "Lou" Silvey Bower

January 4, 1928 - March 22, 2019

Lula "Lou" Bower, age 91, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at Alexander Cohen Hospice House in Hughson, California.

Lou was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to Herbert and Georgia Silvey. She moved with her family to California in approximately 1939 where they first settled in Valyermo. The family eventually moved to Hughson where Lou attended school. Lou graduated from Hughson High School in 1946. Following high school, Lou worked as a telephone operator for Pacific Telephone. In 1947, Lou met Bryan, and they married in 1948. Bryan and Lou were blessed with a son, Gary, in 1961 at which time Lou left Pacific Telephone to stay home with their son. Bryan and Lou were married for 58 years, until Bryan's passing in 2007.

Lou was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Modesto where she regularly attended the 8:30 am Sunday Service for over 60 years. Lou was involved in many volunteer activities throughout her life. She actively volunteered at the Rose Avenue Elementary School Library where her son attended school. She also volunteered at the Delta Blood Bank as well as Memorial Hospital for many years. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and the American Legion Post 74 where she made many lifelong friends.

Lou enjoyed an active life. She loved to water ski and took pride in the fact that she taught many friends and relatives to water ski. She and Bryan spent their retirement years traveling across the United States with their RV, often spending the winters in Yuma, Arizona. Lou was also a sports fan who loved rooting for her San Francisco 49ers. Her love for sports was not limited to football, as she spent many summer evenings at John Thurman Field watching Modesto's minor league baseball team play ball. She also loved to bowl and play golf.

Lou is survived by her son Gary and his wife Felicia of Clovis; grandson Kyle and his wife Mandy of Clovis; grandson Chad and his wife Jesse of Friend, Nebraska; great-grandchildren Paisley, Sadie, and Lane; her sister Mollie Allsup; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Bryan Bower, father Herbert Silvey, mother Georgia Silvey, and brothers Larry Silvey, Joe Silvey, and Gene Silvey.

A memorial service will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church, 547 Rose Avenue, Modesto, California on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Alexander Cohen Hospice House, 2201 Euclid Avenue, Hughson, CA 95326.

