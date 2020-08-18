Lupe MendozaDecember 7, 1941-August 9, 2020On the early morning of August 9, 2020, Lupe Mendoza passed away peacefully surrounded by family. She was 78 years old and lost her battle with cancer. Lupe was preceded in death by her loving husband Jesse Mendoza and is survived by her children Jennifer Flores (Lupe), Lisa Mendoza-Housden (Eric), Veronica Salinas (Michael), and Jesse Mendoza Jr. (Katrina). She was blessed with 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Lupe was born in Anson, Texas. She was kind, loving and always put others before herself. She was a woman who loved the lord and was caring to everyone she met. She loved to gamble, watch telenovelas, go out to eat at restaurants and spend time with her family. She will be greatly missed.