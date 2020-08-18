1/1
Lupe Mendoza
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lupe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lupe Mendoza
December 7, 1941-August 9, 2020
On the early morning of August 9, 2020, Lupe Mendoza passed away peacefully surrounded by family. She was 78 years old and lost her battle with cancer. Lupe was preceded in death by her loving husband Jesse Mendoza and is survived by her children Jennifer Flores (Lupe), Lisa Mendoza-Housden (Eric), Veronica Salinas (Michael), and Jesse Mendoza Jr. (Katrina). She was blessed with 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Lupe was born in Anson, Texas. She was kind, loving and always put others before herself. She was a woman who loved the lord and was caring to everyone she met. She loved to gamble, watch telenovelas, go out to eat at restaurants and spend time with her family. She will be greatly missed.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA 95350
(209) 523-5646
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved