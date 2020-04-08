Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lydia Ann (Painter) Wherry. View Sign Service Information Eaton Family Funeral & Cremation Service 513 12Th St Modesto , CA 95354 (209)-492-9222 Send Flowers Obituary

Lydia Ann (Painter) Wherry

10/08/1958 – 3/30/2020

Lydia lost her courageous battle against brain cancer on 3/30/20. She passed peacefullywith her family by her side. Her faith, wittiness and strength never left her. She was 61 years old.

Lydia was born to William Curtis Painter and Viola Maggie Robertson in Ceres, CA. She attended Ceres elementary schools and Ceres High School. She worked at General Foods for many years and then was a stay at home mom for her wonderful children, Mandy, Scott and Kenny.

Lydia loved the beach and family vacations there. She also loved sitting on the deck of the family cabin, in Strawberry, enjoying a nice book or a glass of wine with family and friends. She, and her husband Chris, had lots of fun traveling to Europe, Hawaii, Key West, New Orleans, Grand Canyon etc., Mexico and Caribbean cruises and skiing! But her favorite times were beach house family trips or going to the cabin.

Lydia loved helping care for her granddaughters Vivian and Joanna, and was fortunate enough to see the birth of her grandson Jackson.

Lydia is preceded in death by her parents Curt and Viola Painter and her brother Steve Rayford. She is survived by her husband Chris, her daughter Mandy (Jordan) DeBoer, son Scott Wherry, son Kenny (Cassie)Wherry, granddaughters Vivian, Joanna, grandson Jack, sister Debbie (Bruce) Cole, brothers/sisters in-law David (Wendy)Wherry, Tim (Susan) Wherry, Carol Wherry Guerrero and Allison Rayford. She also leaves behind many nephews and nieces.

Chris always referred to Lydia as being the most thoughtful, caring, honest, wonderful, sweetest person he ever met. Chris and Lydia met May 79, married June 82, did everything together and were always together. Chris, and many others, lost a best friend and she will be missed by everyone.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the , or Community Hospice. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

