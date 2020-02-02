Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-0411 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lydia Patricia Dulisse



Lydia Patricia Dulisse was born in Detroit, Michigan to Mary and Mark Randy. She later moved with her family to Modesto, California where she lived most of her life. Lydia married James (Jim) Dulisse and he was the love of her life. She joined him in paradise on January 25, 2020 – she was 78 years old. Lydia is survived by her daughters Cindy, Christina (Paul), Carole (Jim), and Carrie (Harold), her beautiful grandchildren and her brothers.

Lydia was a Preschool Director at the Green Oak Christian Preschool for over twenty years. She started teaching at the preschool and eventually became the Director. She was deeply committed to teaching and her tenure at Green Oak was one of her passions and the highlight of her career. Prior to working at Green Oak, Lydia worked at the Modesto Public Schools as a teacher's assistant. Lydia was also a devoted and long-standing member of the Church of Jesus Christ.

Lydia's feistiness and fierce love for her family and friends was paramount. With heart of a lion and vivacious personality she was never shy to tell anyone how she felt or what she was thinking. Good or bad, you always knew where you stood with her, but you also never had to question her unending love for you. She was funny. Her whit and reverberating laughter would easily bring a smile to your face. She loved the ocean and chocolate. She cherished her friendships and of course talking on the phone, especially to her best friend and cousin Shirley LaCommare. Most of all she loved her family with her whole heart and she will be greatly missed.

Her services will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Ave, Hughson, CA 95326. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 6th from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held the next day on Friday, February 7th at 1:00 p.m. with a burial following.

www.cvobituaries.com





Lydia Patricia DulisseLydia Patricia Dulisse was born in Detroit, Michigan to Mary and Mark Randy. She later moved with her family to Modesto, California where she lived most of her life. Lydia married James (Jim) Dulisse and he was the love of her life. She joined him in paradise on January 25, 2020 – she was 78 years old. Lydia is survived by her daughters Cindy, Christina (Paul), Carole (Jim), and Carrie (Harold), her beautiful grandchildren and her brothers.Lydia was a Preschool Director at the Green Oak Christian Preschool for over twenty years. She started teaching at the preschool and eventually became the Director. She was deeply committed to teaching and her tenure at Green Oak was one of her passions and the highlight of her career. Prior to working at Green Oak, Lydia worked at the Modesto Public Schools as a teacher's assistant. Lydia was also a devoted and long-standing member of the Church of Jesus Christ.Lydia's feistiness and fierce love for her family and friends was paramount. With heart of a lion and vivacious personality she was never shy to tell anyone how she felt or what she was thinking. Good or bad, you always knew where you stood with her, but you also never had to question her unending love for you. She was funny. Her whit and reverberating laughter would easily bring a smile to your face. She loved the ocean and chocolate. She cherished her friendships and of course talking on the phone, especially to her best friend and cousin Shirley LaCommare. Most of all she loved her family with her whole heart and she will be greatly missed.Her services will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Ave, Hughson, CA 95326. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 6th from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held the next day on Friday, February 7th at 1:00 p.m. with a burial following. Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close