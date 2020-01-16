Lyle M Melton
7/26/1926-1/12/2020
Lyle Melton (age 93) a native of northern Wisconsin and a longtime resident of Ceres/Modesto passed away at his home on January 12, 2020. Lyle is survived by Gertrude (Paffel) his wife of 75 years; Son: Larry (Barbara) Melton; Daughters: Ginger Melton, Terry (Dave) Eisenstadt, Sue (Rick) Seibel, Sally (Bill) Allred; 17 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Lyle worked as a custodian at Modesto Union Academy/Modesto Adventist Academy for 20 years. Services will be held on January 18, 2020 at the Ceres Seventh-day Adventist Church, Ceres, California; viewing at 2 p.m. and funeral 3 p.m.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 16, 2020