Lynda Kuykendall

June 10, 1942 – March 24, 2019

Lynda Kuykendall, 76, entered into rest on March 24, 2019 in Modesto, surrounded by family. She grew up in Auberry, California, and attended Fresno State College where she met the love of her life, Val, in the band. The two married in September of 1961, had three children, and moved to Turlock in 1969. Lynda spent 26 years as a registered nurse, starting at Community Hospital, then Emanuel Hospital. She was a member of the Association of Operating Room Nurses, and served a term as president of the Central Valley chapter.

In her free time, Lynda was a voracious reader, grew orchids, decorated wedding cakes, played piano and organ, supported her kids' musical pursuits, and hosted fun, memorable gatherings of friends and co-workers at her home. She and her husband traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as many countries around the globe (with a particular love for Ireland).

After spending 33 years in Turlock, Lynda was thrilled to return to the foothills when she and Val moved to a house they built in Angels Camp in 2002. She became very involved in the Calaveras County Garden Club and earned her Master Gardener certification. She adored life in the foothills, choosing to remain there even after losing her husband Val, in 2015.

Lynda was known for her quick wit, vast vocabulary and intelligent way with words. She was most loved for her tremendous kindness and thoughtfulness of others. She is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Anita Thornton and her husband, Val. She leaves behind her children Michael, Valton a.k.a. Andy (Debi), daughter Heidi Savage (Chris), grandchildren Lauren, Samantha, Sean, Steven and Troy, and great granddaughters McKenna and Aurora.

A celebration of life will take place at Vintage Gardens in Modesto on April 20 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, Lynda requested that donations be made to her favorite charities: or .

